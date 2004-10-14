2004

Cube Zero

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Release Date

October 14th, 2004

Studio

Mr. X

Cube Zero is the third film in the trilogy yet this time instead of a film about people trapped in a deadly cube trying to get out we see it from the eyes of someone who is controlling the cube and the torture of the victims inside. When the nerd can’t stand to see a woman suffer he himself enters the cube to try and save her.

Cast

Stephanie MooreCassandra Rains
Michael RileyJax
Martin RoachHaskell
David HubandDodd
Mike 'Nug' NahrgangMeyerhold
Gabrielle ScollayMeyerhold

