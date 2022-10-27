Not Available

Cuckoo in a Dark Forest

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

PRF "Zespol Filmowy"

Set in World War 2 as the Germans occupy Czechoslovakia, teenage Emilka's father is murdered by the Nazis, but she is selected for special treatment by virtue of being blonde. She is billeted with the commandant of a concentration camp near the Baltic coast, where his kindness towards her provokes his wife's jealousy, but is compromised when Emilka witnesses his brutality towards the prisoners.

Cast

Oleg TabakovOtto Kukuck
Alicja JachiewiczFrída Kukuck
Rafał WieczyńskiStaszek
Vilém BesserTeacher

