Cuckoo in a Dark Forest

Set in World War 2 as the Germans occupy Czechoslovakia, teenage Emilka's father is murdered by the Nazis, but she is selected for special treatment by virtue of being blonde. She is billeted with the commandant of a concentration camp near the Baltic coast, where his kindness towards her provokes his wife's jealousy, but is compromised when Emilka witnesses his brutality towards the prisoners.
|Oleg Tabakov
|Otto Kukuck
|Alicja Jachiewicz
|Frída Kukuck
|Rafał Wieczyński
|Staszek
|Vilém Besser
|Teacher
