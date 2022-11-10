1966

Cul-de-sac

  • Thriller
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 31st, 1966

Studio

Tekli British Productions

A wounded criminal and his dying partner take refuge at a beachfront castle. The owners of the castle, a meek Englishman and his willful French wife, are initially the unwilling hosts to the criminals. Quickly, however, the relationships between the criminal, the wife, and the Englishman begin to shift in humorous and bizarre fashion.

Cast

Françoise DorléacTeresa
Lionel StanderRichard
Iain QuarrierChristopher
Jack MacGowranAlbie
Jacqueline BissetJacqueline
Renée HoustonChristopher's Mother

