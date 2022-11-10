Cul-de-sac

A wounded criminal and his dying partner take refuge at a beachfront castle. The owners of the castle, a meek Englishman and his willful French wife, are initially the unwilling hosts to the criminals. Quickly, however, the relationships between the criminal, the wife, and the Englishman begin to shift in humorous and bizarre fashion.
|Françoise Dorléac
|Teresa
|Lionel Stander
|Richard
|Iain Quarrier
|Christopher
|Jack MacGowran
|Albie
|Jacqueline Bisset
|Jacqueline
|Renée Houston
|Christopher's Mother
