Culprit Ghost

Not Available

Ferry, Rifky, Simon, Aryo and Steve are best friends since young. When Steve is about to get married, he returns to his old neighborhood and invites his four buddies. Then Simon sets up a surprise bachelor party for Steve in an old house, with Sapphira, a sexy belly dancer. However, Sapphira is too tired to dance a long time so Simon initiates a game, the "Arch of Satan", where a spirit can be summoned. When the atmosphere is getting spooky, Pak Burhan, arrives to break up the party. When Steve arrives home, he encounters the Ghost of the Old Woman they had summoned earlier. The next day, they are all still haunted by several spirits. Ferry also meets a mysterious girl who begins to steal his heart.