Cunk on Life

  • Comedy
  • Documentary

Director

Al Campbell

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Broke and Bones

Pioneering documentary maker Philomena Cunk returns with her most ambitious quest to date: venturing right up the universe and everything to examine life and existence in an attempt to find out the point of it all. Along the way, she interrogates experts on subjects from the big bang to biology and art to artificial intelligence. Really get to the nub of it.

Cast

Diane MorganPhilomena Cunk
Michelle GreenidgeJacqui Flink
Charles AitkenWaylon Jackalope
Rory BrayEdwin Hubble
Atlanta JohnsonEve
Genevieve GauntBinko

