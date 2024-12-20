Cunk on Life

Pioneering documentary maker Philomena Cunk returns with her most ambitious quest to date: venturing right up the universe and everything to examine life and existence in an attempt to find out the point of it all. Along the way, she interrogates experts on subjects from the big bang to biology and art to artificial intelligence. Really get to the nub of it.
|Diane Morgan
|Philomena Cunk
|Michelle Greenidge
|Jacqui Flink
|Charles Aitken
|Waylon Jackalope
|Rory Bray
|Edwin Hubble
|Atlanta Johnson
|Eve
|Genevieve Gaunt
|Binko
