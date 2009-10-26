2009

Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 26th, 2009

Studio

Universal Animation Studios

The film chronicles George's adventures as he befriends Kayla,a baby elephant,at a magic circus show and helps her travel across the country to be reunited with her family.Accompanied by his friend,the Man with the Yellow Hat,George travels by foot,train,and truck to reach Kayla's brother and sister in California,only to be accused of elephant-napping and brought all the way back to New York.

Cast

Frank WelkerGeorge / Cow (voice)
Amy HillFlower Pot Lady / Irate Woman (voice)
Ed O'RossIvan the Doorman (voice)
Fred TatascioreMr. Bloomsberry (voice)
Nickie BryarMaggie / Teen Boy (voice)
Jamie Kennedy'Danno' Wolfe (voice)

