Adapted from the adored children's books, these two John Matthews-directed films bring that memorable monkey to life with colorful animation. In Curious George Comes to America, the Man in the Yellow Hat discovers George in the jungle and takes him to America, where he embarks on his very first series of urban antics. In Curious George Goes to the Hospital, the mischievous monkey swallows a puzzle piece and is whisked to the ER.