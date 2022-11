Not Available

Mischief and laughter are in full bloom as Curious George uncovers the wonders of nature in a delightful collection from the two-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning series. Join George for his own playful brand of monkey business as he cleverly tracks his neighbor's runaway bunnies, gets acquainted with exotic new vegetables, tries to identify an unusual egg and much more. Through these light-hearted misadventures, George proves that the fun of learning is the best discovery of all.