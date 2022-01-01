Bill Dancer and his young companion Curly Sue are the classic homeless folks with hearts of gold. Their scams are aimed not at turning a profit, but at getting enough to eat. When they scam the rich and beautiful Grey Ellison into believing she backed her Mercedes into Bill, they're only hoping for a free meal. But Grey is touched, and over the objections of her snotty fiancé.
|Alisan Porter
|Curly Sue
|Kelly Lynch
|Grey Ellison
|John Getz
|Walker McCormick
|Steve Carell
|Tesio
|Fred Dalton Thompson
|Bernard Oxbar
|Edie McClurg
|Secretary
