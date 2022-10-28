1970

Curse of the Crimson Altar

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 13th, 1970

Studio

Tigon British Film Productions

When his brother disappears, Robert Manning pays a visit to the remote country house he was last heard from. While his host is outwardly welcoming - and his niece more demonstrably so - Manning detects a feeling of menace in the air with the legend of Lavinia Morley, Black Witch of Greymarsh, hanging over everything.

Cast

Christopher LeeJ.D. Morley
Barbara SteeleLavinia Morley
Michael GoughElder
Mark EdenRobert Manning
Virginia WetherellEve Morley
Ron PemberPetrol Attendant

Images