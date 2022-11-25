Curse of the Sunset Starlet

Not Available

Gigi abandoned her young daughter, Zarianne, to pursue her dreams of movie stardom but instead becomes a starlet in horror films. Years later, Zarianne is a single mom and artist who creates portraits entirely out of butterfly wings. Her bickering kids are 12 year old Ryder and 14 year old Tate. Gigi returns to Zarianne claiming she is dying and seeking redemption for leaving her motherless. But is Gigi a drifter, grifter or ghost who will destroy their family? Only Tate, Ryder and a mysterious swarm of Sunset Moths hold the secret.