Curse of the Weeping Woman: J-ok'el

An unworldly and closed-minded American travels to a small village in exotic Chiapas, Mexico; at the behest of his estranged mother when his half-sister disappears during a local epidemic of kidnappings attributed to the legendary J-ok'el, the weeping woman, who drowned her own babies, centuries ago and whose spirit has returned to claim more children as her own.
|Ana Patricia Rojo
|Carmen Romero
|Dee Wallace
|Helen Moret
|Jesús Ochoa
|Capitán Flores
|Diana Bracho
|J-ok'el
|Angelique Boyer
|Chica Francesa
|Pablo Bracho
|Meco
