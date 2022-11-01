Not Available

Curse of the Weeping Woman: J-ok'el

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Out of Light Entertainment

An unworldly and closed-minded American travels to a small village in exotic Chiapas, Mexico; at the behest of his estranged mother when his half-sister disappears during a local epidemic of kidnappings attributed to the legendary J-ok'el, the weeping woman, who drowned her own babies, centuries ago and whose spirit has returned to claim more children as her own.

Cast

Ana Patricia RojoCarmen Romero
Dee WallaceHelen Moret
Jesús OchoaCapitán Flores
Diana BrachoJ-ok'el
Angelique BoyerChica Francesa
Pablo BrachoMeco

View Full Cast >

Images