Cut Snake

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MIFF Premiere Fund

Young, charismatic, and hardworking, Sparra Farrell seems to be sailing into a happy, respectable life. He has a solid job and an adorable fiancée named Paula, and already owns a modest house in the country outside Melbourne. The only odd thing is that Sparra says precious little about his past — but that past is about to catch up with him, and wrest control of his present.

Cast

Sullivan StapletonPommie
Jessica De GouwPaula
Alex RussellSparra Farrell
Richard AnastasiosWayne
Paul MolderCarl
Megan HollowayYvonne

