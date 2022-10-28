Young, charismatic, and hardworking, Sparra Farrell seems to be sailing into a happy, respectable life. He has a solid job and an adorable fiancée named Paula, and already owns a modest house in the country outside Melbourne. The only odd thing is that Sparra says precious little about his past — but that past is about to catch up with him, and wrest control of his present.
|Sullivan Stapleton
|Pommie
|Jessica De Gouw
|Paula
|Alex Russell
|Sparra Farrell
|Richard Anastasios
|Wayne
|Paul Molder
|Carl
|Megan Holloway
|Yvonne
View Full Cast >