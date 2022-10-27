Cyber Wars

In the near future in the Asian city-state Sintawan, everyone's identity is recorded in the vast CyberLink. The only way around this is using illegal simulated identity implants (sims). A young bounty hunter who makes her living tracking sims, finds herself the unlikely ally of a police detective who suspects the CyberLink is being perverted for an insidious and deadly purpose
|Luoyong Wang
|Victor Huang
|Joan Chen
|Madame Ong
|William Sanderson
|Riley
|Kay Siu Lim
|Julius
|David Warner
|Joseph Lau
|Genevieve O'Reilly
|Dash MacKenzie
