Cyber Wars

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinemancer Pte Ltd.

In the near future in the Asian city-state Sintawan, everyone's identity is recorded in the vast CyberLink. The only way around this is using illegal simulated identity implants (sims). A young bounty hunter who makes her living tracking sims, finds herself the unlikely ally of a police detective who suspects the CyberLink is being perverted for an insidious and deadly purpose

Cast

Luoyong WangVictor Huang
Joan ChenMadame Ong
William SandersonRiley
Kay Siu LimJulius
David WarnerJoseph Lau
Genevieve O'ReillyDash MacKenzie

