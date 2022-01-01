CyberTracker

Eric is a secret agent currently working as security guard for senator Dilly. The senator is the main advocate for a new kind of police officer: the Tracker, an perfect and nearly invulnerable android. When Eric realizes that senator Dilly is playing dirty games, he does not only have Dilly's security chief Ross after him, but also those nearly undefeatable Trackers.
|Richard Norton
|Ross
|Joseph Ruskin
|J. Craig Rounds
|John Aprea
|Senator Dilly
|Abby Dalton
|Chief Olson
|Steve Burton
|Jared
|David Barnathan
|Marcus
