1995

Cyborg 3: The Recycler

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 18th, 1995

Studio

FM Entertainment International N.V.

Prepare yourself for the all too deadly future. Cash, the heroine of Cyborg 2, is living safe in the free zone. But not for long. Biomechanical problems are taking down her systems and a visit to a doctor in Silica confirms her worst fears. She is more then a marvel of cyborg technology. She is the first of her kind to become a creator-she is pregnant.

Cast

Zach GalliganEvans
Khrystyne HajeCash
Richard LynchLewellyn
Andrew BryniarskiJocko
Malcolm McDowellLord Talon
Michael Bailey SmithDonovan

View Full Cast >

Images