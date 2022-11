Not Available

Recorded on tour to support At Last, her album of standards, (hence the DVD's title), this is also the first time the singer's live show has been officially available. Even though she has flown under the radar since her mid-'80s heyday releasing only three albums and an EP of original material from 1990 until this DVD's appearance in 2004, Lauper has stayed active and her vocal chops are as good, if not better than, ever.