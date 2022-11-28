Not Available

Cyrano

  • Music
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

Cast

Peter DinklageCyrano de Bergerac
Haley BennettRoxanne
Kelvin Harrison Jr.Christian
Brian Tyree Henry
Ben MendelsohnDe Guiche
Bashir SalahuddinLe Bret

View Full Cast >

Images