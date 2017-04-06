Cézanne Et Moi

They loved each other with the ardor of thirteen-year-old boys. Rebellion and curiosity, hopes and doubts, girls and dreams of glory – they shared it all. Paul was rich, Emile poor. They went skinny-dipping, drank absinthe, starved, only to overeat. Sketched models by day, caressed them by night... Now, Paul is a painter and Emile a writer. Glory has passed Paul by. But Emile has it all: fame, money, the perfect wife, whom Paul once loved. They judge each other, admire each other, confront each other. They lose touch, meet up again, like a couple who cannot stop loving each other.
|Guillaume Gallienne
|Paul Cézanne
|Guillaume Canet
|Emile Zola
|Alice Pol
|Alexandrine Zola
|Déborah François
|Hortense Cézanne
|Sabine Azéma
|Anne-Elisabeth Cézanne
|Gérard Meylan
|Louis-Auguste Cézanne
