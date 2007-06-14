Two students from the Czech Film Academy commission a leading advertising agency to organize a huge campaign for the opening of a new supermarket named Czech Dream. The supermarket however does not exist and is not meant to. The advertising campaign includes radio and television ads, posters, flyers with photos of fake Czech Dream products, a promotional song, an internet site, and ads in newspapers and magazines. Will people believe in it and show up for the grand opening?
|Jaromír Kalina
|himself
|Vít Klusák
|himself
|Martin Přikryl
|Martin Přikryl
|Filip Remunda
|himself
|Eva Williams
|Eva Williams
|Varhan Orchestrovič Bauer
|Varhan Orchestrovič Bauer
View Full Cast >