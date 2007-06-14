2007

Czech Dream

  • Crime
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 2007

Studio

FAMU

Two students from the Czech Film Academy commission a leading advertising agency to organize a huge campaign for the opening of a new supermarket named Czech Dream. The supermarket however does not exist and is not meant to. The advertising campaign includes radio and television ads, posters, flyers with photos of fake Czech Dream products, a promotional song, an internet site, and ads in newspapers and magazines. Will people believe in it and show up for the grand opening?

Cast

Jaromír Kalina himself
Vít Klusákhimself
Martin PřikrylMartin Přikryl
Filip Remundahimself
Eva WilliamsEva Williams
Varhan Orchestrovič BauerVarhan Orchestrovič Bauer

