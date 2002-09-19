A disgraced FBI agent with a drinking problem joins nine other troubled law enforcement officers at an isolated detox clinic in the wilds of Wyoming. But the therapeutic sanctuary becomes a nightmarish hellhole when a major snowstorm cuts off the clinic from the outside world and enables a killer on the inside to get busy.
|Sylvester Stallone
|Jake Malloy
|Courtney B. Vance
|Jones
|Tom Berenger
|Hank
|Charles S. Dutton
|Detective Hendricks
|Jeffrey Wright
|Jaworski
|Kris Kristofferson
