2002

D-Tox

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 19th, 2002

Studio

Universal Pictures

A disgraced FBI agent with a drinking problem joins nine other troubled law enforcement officers at an isolated detox clinic in the wilds of Wyoming. But the therapeutic sanctuary becomes a nightmarish hellhole when a major snowstorm cuts off the clinic from the outside world and enables a killer on the inside to get busy.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneJake Malloy
Courtney B. VanceJones
Tom BerengerHank
Charles S. DuttonDetective Hendricks
Jeffrey WrightJaworski
Kris Kristofferson

