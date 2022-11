Not Available

After the Rough Trade Leather Store closes, a very imaginative dog trainer takes two dog boys to the basement and puts 'em through their paces. Meanwhile, the remaining cast of 8 gets to plunder the leather store; fuck; suck; piss in, on and up each other; service boots; try out the big toys and work each other's monster sized fuckin' cocks! It's time to break out the lube and enjoy!