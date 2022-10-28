Not Available

Dachimawa Lee

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Showbox

Under Japanese imperialism, Korean national treasure Golden Buddha is stolen. More important to national security, the statue contains vital information concerning Korean freedom fighters and their whereabouts as well as their true identities. The interim Korean government appoints legendary Korean spy Agent Dachimawa Lee to recover the fabled statue and reveal the dark plot behind the theft.

Cast

Gong Hyo-jinKeum Yeon-ja
Park Si-yeonMa-ri
Hwang Bo RaGirl
Kim Byung-okMr Wang
Kim Su-hyeonDamanegi
Ahn Gil-kangAgent 6

View Full Cast >

Images