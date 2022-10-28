Under Japanese imperialism, Korean national treasure Golden Buddha is stolen. More important to national security, the statue contains vital information concerning Korean freedom fighters and their whereabouts as well as their true identities. The interim Korean government appoints legendary Korean spy Agent Dachimawa Lee to recover the fabled statue and reveal the dark plot behind the theft.
|Gong Hyo-jin
|Keum Yeon-ja
|Park Si-yeon
|Ma-ri
|Hwang Bo Ra
|Girl
|Kim Byung-ok
|Mr Wang
|Kim Su-hyeon
|Damanegi
|Ahn Gil-kang
|Agent 6
