2015

Daddy or Mommy

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 23rd, 2015

Studio

Chapter 2

Florence and Vincent Leroy are a model couple. They have great jobs, a perfect marriage and delightful children. And now they want their divorce to be an equal success. But when they are both simultaneously promoted to their dream jobs, their relationship becomes a nightmare. From that moment on, the gloves are off, the two exes declare war and will do everything in their power to NOT have custody of their children.

Cast

Laurent LafitteVincent Leroy
Alexandre DesrousseauxMathias Leroy
Anna LemarchandEmma Leroy
Achille PotierJulien Leroy
Judith El ZeinVirginie
Michaël AbiteboulPaul

