Daddy or Mommy

Florence and Vincent Leroy are a model couple. They have great jobs, a perfect marriage and delightful children. And now they want their divorce to be an equal success. But when they are both simultaneously promoted to their dream jobs, their relationship becomes a nightmare. From that moment on, the gloves are off, the two exes declare war and will do everything in their power to NOT have custody of their children.
|Laurent Lafitte
|Vincent Leroy
|Alexandre Desrousseaux
|Mathias Leroy
|Anna Lemarchand
|Emma Leroy
|Achille Potier
|Julien Leroy
|Judith El Zein
|Virginie
|Michaël Abiteboul
|Paul
