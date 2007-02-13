Daddy's Little Girls

Monty is a mechanic struggling to make ends meet as he raises his three young daughters. When the court awards custody of his daughters to his shady ex-wife, Monty desperately tries to win them back with the help of Julia, a beautiful, Ivy League-educated attorney. Monty and Julia couldn't be less alike, but a flame is ignited...touching off a firestorm of love and conflict.
|Gabrielle Union
|Julia Rossmore
|Idris Elba
|Monty James
|Louis Gossett, Jr.
|Willie
|Tasha Smith
|Jennifer Jackson
|Tracee Ellis Ross
|Cynthia
|Malinda Williams
|Maya Elizabeth
