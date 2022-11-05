Daddy's Son

Not Available

The Odyssey of director Radomir Belacevic who leaves his native village on his faithful horse named Knight and sets out to the capital trying to put his drama on the National Theatre's program, allegedly backed by foreign investors, too. Seduced by flashy lights of the city and beauty of metropolitan women, his Don Quixotean mission takes a different route and he becomes a modern Ulysses who forgets his roots and assimilates with the urban jungle.