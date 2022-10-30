Daffy Duck's Movie: Fantastic Island

Daffy Duck and Speedy Gonzales find a treasure map that leads them to a wishing well, which for a penny will grant any wish (through old cartoon footage). Daffy sets up a resort around the well and various Looney Tunes characters have their dreams come true. Meanwhile, Yosemite Sam and the Tasmanian Devil hunt for the varmints who stole their treasure map!
|June Foray
|Granny (voice)
|Les Tremayne
|The Well (voice)
|Mel Blanc
|Bugs Bunny / Daffy Duck / Porky Pig / Tweety / Sylvester / Yosemite Sam / Speedy Gonzales / Taz / Foghorn Leghorn (voice)
View Full Cast >