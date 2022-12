Not Available

5 am she rises. 7 am she is ready. This film observes one woman's morning routine. We track this intimate ritual. She is mechanical and efficient. Her morning drill is done with precision, yet her look is vacant. Despite the clockwork, things are not as "together" as they seem. Disconnected editing and sound create an otherworldly space; her apartment is never-neverland. Time is manipulated and actions are exaggerated. Her person is fragmented. She could be a cartoon.