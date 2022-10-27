Not Available

Daisy tells the story of real life porn star Daisy Rock and her involvement within the controversial and multi-billion dollar "Adult Film Industry". It depicts her story as she contemplates her life whilst shooting a film in Ibiza and delivers a deep insight into her personal life as a porn star. Described by Emily Dubberley of Cliterati as "The greatest film ever about the adult film industry", the story of Daisy is unadorned and authentic, without glorification or prejudice. Exploring what it's like to have sex on camera and examining what really goes on behind the scenes, this is a no-holds-bar film.