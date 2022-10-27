Not Available

Daisy Diamond

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A tragic story about Anna who dreams of one thing only: making it as an actress. She moves from Sweden to Copenhagen to pursue her dream. But fate has something else in store for her. Though she struggles to give her 4 month old daughter a good start in life, she ultimately fails to unite her dream of acting with a safe and loving environment for her child, culminating in a desperate act that has fatal consequences for Anna and her daughter.

Cast

Trine DyrholmEva
Sofie GråbølSofie Gråbøl
Charlotte MunckIda
Thure LindhardtActor at casting session
Benedikte HansenIntructor 1
Morten KirkskovInstructor Assistant

