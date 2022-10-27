Daisy Diamond

A tragic story about Anna who dreams of one thing only: making it as an actress. She moves from Sweden to Copenhagen to pursue her dream. But fate has something else in store for her. Though she struggles to give her 4 month old daughter a good start in life, she ultimately fails to unite her dream of acting with a safe and loving environment for her child, culminating in a desperate act that has fatal consequences for Anna and her daughter.
|Trine Dyrholm
|Eva
|Sofie Gråbøl
|Sofie Gråbøl
|Charlotte Munck
|Ida
|Thure Lindhardt
|Actor at casting session
|Benedikte Hansen
|Intructor 1
|Morten Kirkskov
|Instructor Assistant
