Daisy Kenyon (Crawford) is a Manhattan commercial artist having an affair with an arrogant and overbearing but successful lawyer named Dan O'Mara (Andrews). O'Mara is married and has children. Daisy meets a single man, a war veteran named Peter Lapham (Fonda), and after a brief and hesitant courtship decides to marry him, although she is still in love with Dan.
|Joan Crawford
|Daisy Kenyon
|Dana Andrews
|Dan O'Mara
|Henry Fonda
|Peter Lapham
|Ruth Warrick
|Lucille O'Mara
|Martha Stewart
|Mary Angelus
|Peggy Ann Garner
|Rosamund O'Mara
View Full Cast >