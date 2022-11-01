1947

Daisy Kenyon

  • Drama
  • Romance

December 24th, 1947

20th Century Fox

Daisy Kenyon (Crawford) is a Manhattan commercial artist having an affair with an arrogant and overbearing but successful lawyer named Dan O'Mara (Andrews). O'Mara is married and has children. Daisy meets a single man, a war veteran named Peter Lapham (Fonda), and after a brief and hesitant courtship decides to marry him, although she is still in love with Dan.

Cast

Joan CrawfordDaisy Kenyon
Dana AndrewsDan O'Mara
Henry FondaPeter Lapham
Ruth WarrickLucille O'Mara
Martha StewartMary Angelus
Peggy Ann GarnerRosamund O'Mara

