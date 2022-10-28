Based on the true story of acclaimed music icon "Dalida" born in Cairo, who gained celebrity in the 50s, singing in French, Spanish, Arabic, Hebrew, German, Italian, playing in awarded Youssef Chahine's picture "Le Sixième Jour", and who later committed suicide in 1987 in Paris, after selling more than 130 million records worldwide.
|Sveva Alviti
|Dalida
|Riccardo Scamarcio
|Orlando
|Jean-Paul Rouve
|Lucien Morrise
|Patrick Timsit
|Bruno Coquatrix
|Vincent Pérez
|Eddie Barclay
|Nicolas Duvauchelle
|Richard Chanfray
