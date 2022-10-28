Not Available

Dalida

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pathé!

Based on the true story of acclaimed music icon "Dalida" born in Cairo, who gained celebrity in the 50s, singing in French, Spanish, Arabic, Hebrew, German, Italian, playing in awarded Youssef Chahine's picture "Le Sixième Jour", and who later committed suicide in 1987 in Paris, after selling more than 130 million records worldwide.

Cast

Sveva AlvitiDalida
Riccardo ScamarcioOrlando
Jean-Paul RouveLucien Morrise
Patrick TimsitBruno Coquatrix
Vincent PérezEddie Barclay
Nicolas DuvauchelleRichard Chanfray

View Full Cast >

Images