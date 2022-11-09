Daliso Chaponda: What The African Said...

Not Available

Brilliantly funny Britain's Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda presents his hilarious new show 'What The African Said'. After receiving Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer, Daliso has gone on to amass over 50 million views online and has sold out venues across the UK on his debut nationwide tour. He has been heard on BBC Radio 4 on The News Quiz, The Now Show, and his own critically acclaimed series Citizen of Nowhere. Join Daliso as he discusses his new found fame, how he deals with online trolls, and help him decide just how racist some people really are.