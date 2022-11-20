Damage Shot

Not Available

In "Skadeskutt" we follow the couple Einar and Else Wang in a painful drama about love, happiness, sorrow and eternal damnation. About a couple's struggle trying to get pregnant and the despair of not succeeding. About psychological disorders and the society's insane judging of people with such problems. A nationwide press was impressed with "Skadeskutt". The director Edith Carlmar, one of the first female directors in Norway, was compared with Hitchcock for her work. For actor Carsten Winger, his portrayal of the character in the movie was considered a victory and a big achievement. "A sure success", "Impressive" and "A victory for Norwegian Films" are some lines from the critics. "Skadeskutt" is one of the breakthroughs within Norwegian film making.