1001 Nights is a comprehensive anthology of the ethereal Damon and Naomi with videos and live performances by the duo from 2001 through 2009. This road trip through the decade includes live footage of Damon and Naomi and friends they met up with along the way including: Ghost, The Clientele and Richard Youngs. Damon and Naomi curated 1001 Nights and included a rare live version of "Blue Thunder," a song originally performed by their legendary first band Galaxie 500.