1940

Dance, Girl, Dance

  • Music
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 29th, 1940

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Judy O'Brien (Maureen O'Hara) is an aspiring ballerina in a dance troupe. Also in the company is Bubbles (Lucille Ball), a brash mantrap who leaves the struggling troupe for a career in burlesque. When the company disbands, Bubbles gives Judy a thankless job as her stooge. The two eventually clash when both fall for the same man.

Cast

Maureen O'HaraJudy O'Brien
Lucille BallBubbles
Louis HaywardJimmy Harris
Virginia FieldElinor Harris
Maria OuspenskayaMadame Lydia Basilova
Ralph BellamySteve Adams

