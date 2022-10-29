Dance, Girl, Dance

Judy O'Brien (Maureen O'Hara) is an aspiring ballerina in a dance troupe. Also in the company is Bubbles (Lucille Ball), a brash mantrap who leaves the struggling troupe for a career in burlesque. When the company disbands, Bubbles gives Judy a thankless job as her stooge. The two eventually clash when both fall for the same man.
|Maureen O'Hara
|Judy O'Brien
|Lucille Ball
|Bubbles
|Louis Hayward
|Jimmy Harris
|Virginia Field
|Elinor Harris
|Maria Ouspenskaya
|Madame Lydia Basilova
|Ralph Bellamy
|Steve Adams
