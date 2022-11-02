Not Available

Dance Me Outside

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Explores the sensitive, and tense, relationship between life on an American Indian reservation and life in the outside world. When Native American Silas Crow is forced to write a personal essay in order to get a much-desired job, he tells the story of the rape and murder of an Indian girl by a drunken thug. When the killer received a lenient two-year sentence for manslaughter, the Native American community felt shock and anger -- and tried desperately to deal with the after-effects of this lack of justice.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images