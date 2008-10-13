Dance of the Dead

With Prom only hours away, the usual suspects of Cosa High (Cheerleaders, geeks, bad boys and the happy-go-lucky student council alike) are preoccupied with the annual rituals of teendom. On the night of the big dance when the dead unexpectedly rise to eat the living, polar opposite groups will be forced to unite in their final chance to save the town from the zombies.
|Greyson Chadwick
|Lindsey
|Chandler Darby
|Steven
|Carissa Capobianco
|Gwen
|Randy McDowell
|Jules Reiner
|Mark Lynch
|Rod
|Justin Welborn
|Kyle Grubbin
