1988

Dance 'Til Dawn

  • Comedy
  • Family

Release Date

October 22nd, 1988

Studio

Konigsberg/Sanitsky Company

It's prom night and the kids of Hoover High will be having a night they will never forget. Popular girl Shelley ditches her prom and ends up spending the night with unpopular Dan; Popular guy Kevin goes out with nerdy Angela because he heard she was easy; Patrice continues to blame her boyfriend Roger for everything that doesn't go the way she wants it to.

Cast

Brian BloomKevin McCrea
Christina ApplegatePatrice Johnson
Matthew PerryRoger
Tracey GoldAngela Strull
Tempestt BledsoeMargaret
Chris YoungDan Lefcourt

