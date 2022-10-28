Dance 'Til Dawn

It's prom night and the kids of Hoover High will be having a night they will never forget. Popular girl Shelley ditches her prom and ends up spending the night with unpopular Dan; Popular guy Kevin goes out with nerdy Angela because he heard she was easy; Patrice continues to blame her boyfriend Roger for everything that doesn't go the way she wants it to.
|Brian Bloom
|Kevin McCrea
|Christina Applegate
|Patrice Johnson
|Matthew Perry
|Roger
|Tracey Gold
|Angela Strull
|Tempestt Bledsoe
|Margaret
|Chris Young
|Dan Lefcourt
