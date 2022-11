Not Available

In 1995, some high schools in Beijing began to enroll students from poor families, allowing the students to attend school free of charge, to keep them in school. They were given a grand name- “Students with Aspirations”. These children, who face a great deal of pressure just to get by, are an enormous inspiration, with their remarkably hard work, their diligence and their self-respect. They are courageous in facing what fate has dealt them and they dance, even without music.