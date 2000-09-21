2000

Dancer in the Dark

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Music

Release Date

September 21st, 2000

Studio

Lantia Cinema & Audiovisivi

Selma, a Czech immigrant on the verge of blindness, struggles to make ends meet for herself and her son, who has inherited the same genetic disorder and will suffer the same fate without an expensive operation. When life gets too difficult, Selma learns to cope through her love of musicals, escaping life's troubles - even if just for a moment - by dreaming up little numbers to the rhythmic beats of her surroundings.

Cast

BjörkSelma Jezkova
Catherine DeneuveKathy
David MorseBill Houston
Peter StormareJeff
Joel GreyOldrich Novy
Cara SeymourLinda Houston

