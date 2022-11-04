Not Available

Her hair isn’t yet platinum and her makeup is still more girlish than glamorous, but Lana Turner is nonetheless “a walking acetylene torch” in her first top billing, playing a dancer planted in a big Midwest college to win a rigged Hollywood contest. The prize: the starring role in a big movie musical. The complications: plenty, especially when the co-ed falls for a crusading college newshound (Richard Carlson) who suspects the contest is as phony as a press agent’s smile. But the real romance happened the next year when Dancing Co-Ed co-star Artie Shaw – whose swing music is as white-hot as the leading lady’s starpower – took Turner out on their first date. They came back the next day from Las Vegas…married.