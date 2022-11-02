1964

Dandelions by the Roots

  • Comedy

Release Date

October 9th, 1964

Studio

Cocinor

Jockey Jack has a bill open with a gangster just released from jail. He somehow manages to parry the gangster's knife attack backstage at a theatre and the latter ends up dead being put into a double bass case. A day later the gangster mysteriously has disappeared, but it turns out that he was carrying a bet ticket for a horse race now worth over a million. A turbulent run for the money begins.

Cast

Michel SerraultJérôme
Mireille DarcRockie La Braise
Francis BlancheAbsalon
Maurice BiraudJo Arengeot
Darry CowlGratiopoulos
Louis de FunèsJockey Jack

