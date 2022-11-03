1930

Danger Lights

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 20th, 1930

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Head railroad man Dan is as ugly as he is honorable. When he spots a drifter who'd hopped a freight held up by a landslide, Dan offers the man a job; then he finds the man was a railroader, too, and takes him under his wing. Engaged to Mary, Dan doesn't notice the growing attraction between his protégé and his intended, but focuses instead on running the railroad.

Cast

Louis WolheimDan Thorn
Robert ArmstrongLarry Doyle
Jean ArthurMary Ryan
Hugh HerbertProfessor - the Hobo
Frank SheridanEd Ryan
Robert EdesonEngineer Tom Johnson

View Full Cast >

Images