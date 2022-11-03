Danger Lights

Head railroad man Dan is as ugly as he is honorable. When he spots a drifter who'd hopped a freight held up by a landslide, Dan offers the man a job; then he finds the man was a railroader, too, and takes him under his wing. Engaged to Mary, Dan doesn't notice the growing attraction between his protégé and his intended, but focuses instead on running the railroad.
|Louis Wolheim
|Dan Thorn
|Robert Armstrong
|Larry Doyle
|Jean Arthur
|Mary Ryan
|Hugh Herbert
|Professor - the Hobo
|Frank Sheridan
|Ed Ryan
|Robert Edeson
|Engineer Tom Johnson
