Dangerous Minds

Former Marine Louanne Johnson lands a gig teaching in a pilot program for bright but underachieving teens at a notorious inner-city high school. After having a terrible first day, she decides she must throw decorum to the wind. When Johnson returns to the classroom, she does so armed with a no-nonsense attitude informed by her military training and a fearless determination to better the lives of her students -- no matter what the cost.
|Michelle Pfeiffer
|Louanne Johnson
|George Dzundza
|Hal Griffith
|Courtney B. Vance
|George Grandey
|Robin Bartlett
|Carla Nichols
|John Neville
|Waiter
|Beatrice Winde
|Mary Benton
