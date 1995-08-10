1995

Dangerous Minds

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 10th, 1995

Studio

Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films

Former Marine Louanne Johnson lands a gig teaching in a pilot program for bright but underachieving teens at a notorious inner-city high school. After having a terrible first day, she decides she must throw decorum to the wind. When Johnson returns to the classroom, she does so armed with a no-nonsense attitude informed by her military training and a fearless determination to better the lives of her students -- no matter what the cost.

Cast

Michelle PfeifferLouanne Johnson
George DzundzaHal Griffith
Courtney B. VanceGeorge Grandey
Robin BartlettCarla Nichols
John NevilleWaiter
Beatrice WindeMary Benton

