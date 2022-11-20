Dangerous Relations

Not Available

Lou Gosset Jr. is a boss-con. A new prisoner, Blair Underwood, is revealed as his long-lost son. When Underwood is released from jail, the parole board stipulates that Gosset live with him. Gosset gets a job as a car mechanic, and falls in with Rae Dawn Chong. Underwood falls in with his old criminal buddies, who decide to rob the dealership where Chong and Gosset work. Underwood gets cold feet, and the gang turns on him. Gosset stops a bullet meant for his son, who then builds a relationship with the daughter he never knew he had.