Dangerous To Know

Best known for his award-winning speculative sci-fi series, POST-HUMAN, join director David Simpson on an epic journey employing the Zeigarnik effect, a psychological consequence that continually resets the viewer’s attention span by giving their minds new mysteries to ponder. A troubled young woman recovers from a suicide attempt in a secluded cabin, but when a series of unexplained and terrifying incidents occur, she realizes someone-or something-has a far darker future planned for her. A fast-moving psychological thriller, filled to the brim with intelligent philosophy, existentialism, post-trauma family dynamics, parental responsibility, responsibilities between generations, and even the meaning of life itself.