2006

Dante's Inferno

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2006

Studio

Not Available

A darkly comedic travelogue of the underworld - set against an all-too-familiar urban backdrop of used car lots, gated communities, strip malls, and the U.S. Capitol. And populated with a contemporary cast of reprobates, including famous - and infamous - politicians, presidents, popes, pimps. And the Prince of Darkness himself.

Cast

Scott Adsit(voice) Judge Minos / Paolo / Hirohito / Copter Pilot
James CromwellVirgil (voice)
Matt Besser(voice) Metallica Defendant / L. Ron Hubbard
Olivia d'AboBeatrice (voice)
Bill Chott(voice) Giaccio 'El Gordo' / Calvacanti / Stalin
Martha PlimptonCelia / Lobbyist Singer / Lizzie Borden (voice)

Images