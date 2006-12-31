Dante's Inferno

A darkly comedic travelogue of the underworld - set against an all-too-familiar urban backdrop of used car lots, gated communities, strip malls, and the U.S. Capitol. And populated with a contemporary cast of reprobates, including famous - and infamous - politicians, presidents, popes, pimps. And the Prince of Darkness himself.
|Scott Adsit
|(voice) Judge Minos / Paolo / Hirohito / Copter Pilot
|James Cromwell
|Virgil (voice)
|Matt Besser
|(voice) Metallica Defendant / L. Ron Hubbard
|Olivia d'Abo
|Beatrice (voice)
|Bill Chott
|(voice) Giaccio 'El Gordo' / Calvacanti / Stalin
|Martha Plimpton
|Celia / Lobbyist Singer / Lizzie Borden (voice)
