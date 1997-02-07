1997

Dante's Peak

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 7th, 1997

Studio

Pacific Western

Volcanologist Harry Dalton comes to the sleepy town of Dante's Peak to investigate the recent rumblings of the dormant volcano the burg is named for. Before long, his worst fears are realized when a massive eruption hits, and immediately, Harry, the mayor and the townspeople find themselves fighting for their lives amid a catastrophic nightmare.

Cast

Pierce BrosnanHarry Dalton
Linda HamiltonRachel Wando
Charles HallahanPaul Dreyfus
Jamie Renée SmithLauren Wando
Elizabeth HoffmanRuth
Grant HeslovGreg

View Full Cast >

Images