Darang is a story about a girl named Akemi and her desire to fulfill her longing for Elmo, she found herself trapped in a prison of her own making. Until she met Samuel who has so much resemblance with Elmo, from the time Samuel lives with her as a boarder her sexual urges intensely awakened believing that Samuel can take the place of her long lost sweetheart, Elmo who has a brush with the law and gets killed in a shoot out when they were escaping…